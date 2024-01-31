Traffic Police urges renewal of expired licenses and ticket payment to avoid legal consequences

- Advertisement -

It’s not exactly the birthday advice you want but its one you need – and that’s to renew your licence.

“If you recently had a birthday, and your driver’s license expired, you need to get it renewed to prevent yourself any form embarrassment if the police have to pull you over and they find you with an expired license. That in itself is an arrestable offence.”

Traffic Police Corporal Brendon Sutherland also issued a warning to motorists who are not paying traffic tickets that a committal warrant will be issued for them for that offence.

“We want to advice drivers also, if you know that you have been issued a ticket within the last few months and you haven’t paid your ticket, you can come to the Police Headquarters, go the Magistrate Court, and pay your ticket, because what is going to happen, there is going to be a warrant issued in your name. This is a commital warrant, which simply means that the police or any law enforcement officer can pick you up on this warrant and hand you over to His Majesty’s Prison where you’ll serve 7 days just for not paying a ticket.”