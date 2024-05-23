Sandals treats Hospital Nurses to Spa Day as part of Annual Nurses Week Celebrations

- Advertisement -

In a heart-warming display of appreciation for the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals, the Red Lane® Spa at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa recently treated nurses at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) to a series of rejuvenating massages.

Inspired by their motto of ‘time, connection and love,’ the spa team, along with support from resort’s executive team, organized an eight-hour event providing massage sessions to nurses at the hospital.

The nurses, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to unwind and de-stress.

Ethlyn Harris-Weekes, unit manager for the Maternity Unit, described the experience as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘truly great,’ emphasizing the calming and relaxing atmosphere created by the spa therapists.

Nursing Assistant Corrane Scotland, who received a full-body massage, declared it ‘awesome’ and vowed to make self-care a priority, inspired by the positive experience.

The event hosted for the second year with support from masseuse Desmond Thomas, opened conversations about the importance of self-care for nurses, highlighting the need to prioritize mental and physical well-being amidst demanding schedules.

(L-R) Sandals Red Lane® Spa Therapists Keisha Manradge and Jeana Allen pose for a quick photo during service at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.spaday2 1

Sandals General Manager, David Latchimy, echoed the sentiments of appreciation and presented an evening dinner pass for two to Director of Nursing Jacqueline Jno-Baptiste as one of the main prizes for the hospital’s My Favorite Nurse recognition award that went to Nurse Rosemond Willock from the hospital’s Recovery Unit.

Red Lane® Spa Supervisor, Corentia Edwards, expressed a desire to see the partnership grow with hopes of expanding the initiative to local community clinics and other healthcare professionals in Antigua and Barbuda, as her team and Sandals demonstrate their commitment to fostering wellness and recognizing the invaluable contributions of the healthcare community.

Since the onset of Covid-19, Sandals and Beaches Resorts across the Caribbean have recognized healthcare workers by gifting them complimentary weekend stays at Sandals or Beaches.

Here in Antigua and Barbuda, over 20 complimentary stays were approved for medical professionals who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic.