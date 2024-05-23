DNA results confirm identity of missing persons, Noah Hurst and Shamar Harrigan

- Advertisement -

It has been exactly a year since it was first reported that Noah Hurst was missing and today it was officially announced that the Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, and other senior officers held a meeting with his family and the family of Shamar Harrigan at the Police Headquarters to disclose the DNA Results of samples sent abroad for forensic analysis.

The results confirmed that the samples taken were those of Shamar Harrigan of Willikies and Noah Hurst of Lightfoot, both of whom were reported missing.

Commissioner Rodney told the families that he could not begin to imagine the anxiety and pain they had to suffer, while awaiting the official results. He offered words of comfort to each family and thanked them for their patience. He further gave assurance that the police would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of both men.

The Commissioner also expresses thanks to the general public and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for their support and assistance in both matters.

Shamar Harrigan was first reported missing in November 2022. His skeletal remains and several other items of clothing were discovered a month later by the police, during a search at Rome’s Estate in the Willikies area.

Meanwhile, the skeletal remains of Noah Hurst were discovered in some bushes near Diamond Estate. He was first reported missing on May 23, 2023. The police have questioned several persons in connection with his disappearance.

The police are asking the general public to provide any additional information on these matters to assist with their ongoing investigation.