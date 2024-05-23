Urgent request for Accommodation details SIDS4 Conference



With arrivals expected to increase for the SIDS4 Conference this weekend, the National Coordinating Office is ensuring contingencies are in place for the smooth transfer of delegates to accommodations across the island.

To receive urgent updates, please send your contact details to the Accommodation Focal Point, Dr. Adelle Blair, at [email protected] or by calling 268-729-1626 by 6 PM on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Please include:

Name and location of your accommodation facility

The Number of conference guests you will host

Submitting this information promptly will allow us to coordinate efficiently with all of your properties during the period of the SIDS4 Conference.

Thank you for your cooperation.