Sandals staff lend a hand to needy residents

Big-hearted Sandals Grande Antigua staff have been helping the vulnerable in their communities with a mini home clean-up project geared at assisting the elderly, differently abled and sick who live alone.

Last Saturday, the resort’s team members spent the morning assisting Ruben Firth – a blind man who lives alone in the Fort Road area – with house chores, laundry and sprucing up the outside areas of his home.

The 77-year-old man, a former bus driver who was declared legally blind in 2021, said, “I am very happy that these young people took the time out to assist me and spend the day here with me.

“I am very, very grateful. It truly means a lot and I feel blessed.”

Needed items around the home were also purchased to replace those that were no longer in good working condition, including a dish drainer for the kitchen, shower curtains and bathroom mats, among other items.

Sandals Foundation Ambassador, Jhavline Patrick said, “It is our hope to do some further work at this residence including painting in and around the area.

“We are extremely happy to be embarking on this journey and more residents will be impacted by this initiative which will run until December this year.”

Sandals’ Public Relations Manager, Leon Norville, added, “The Clean 6 Homes project is a unique small project we decided to embark on as a way of getting more hands-on in our local communities.

“We are expecting to tackle six homes and hopefully get the rest of the community involved to lend a hand and even point us in the direction of residents that fall within the scope of the project so that we can assist them.”

Firth also received a gift basket of toiletries and cleaning supplies from the resort volunteers as a token of appreciation.