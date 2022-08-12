Giovanni Quinn wins doubles title as Williams gives good account at Sagicor U12 tennis Invitational

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s Giovanni Quinn joined forces with Guyana’s Nathan Denagbra to win the Under-12 double’s title at the Sagicor Under-12 Invitational held recently in St Lucia.

The duo triumphed over the St Lucia/Trinidad combined team to win by a score of 4-1, 2-4 and 10-5 in a super tie-break to capture the top prize.

The victory was a welcomed one for Quinn who had narrowly lost in the round of 16 to his opponent from Barbados in the singles competition by scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-7.

Meanwhile, Xavier Williams had advanced to the Round of 16 in the Consolation draw and beat his opponent from St Vincent 4-1, 3-5, 4-0. He however lost to his opponent from St Lucia in the quarterfinals by 0-4, 1-4. In the doubles competition, Williams teamed up with Brendan Brisbane from St Kitts but they lost to their opponents from Barbados 0-4, 1-4, in the preliminary round.

In preliminary round robin play earlier this week, Quinn won two but lost one of his matches to advance to the main draw where he fell to his opponent from Barbados in a third set tie-break. Meanwhile, Williams lost all his matches in the preliminary round robin.

Ten countries — Barbados, St Vincent, Grenada, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Mexico, El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda and host country St Lucia — participated in the Sagicor sponsored tournament.