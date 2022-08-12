Fearless Crew seeking to raise funds through second bike-a-thon

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Fearless Crew Basketball Club, in an attempt to raise funds as they continue to prepare for the 2022/23 domestic basketball season, will be hosting their second annual Bike-a-thon on August 28.

One member of the team’s management staff, Tahambay “Vasky” Smith, said this year’s event will pedal off at 6am and will take participants to a popular beach and back to the starting point in Villa.

“We are riding from the Villa basketball court, which is Blackburn, and up for discussion as to if we are going to change the name eventually and we are riding to Ffryes beach again. We will travel along Bay Street, up Back Street, along Friars Hill Road, onto Old Parham Road, Independence Drive, straight onto DeSouza Road and then we go onto Valley Road to Ffryes and relax or refresh ourselves and then back to Villa,” he said.

The event carries a registration fee of $20 and entitles participants to light refreshments at Ffryes Beach and a breakfast on arrival back to Villa.

Smith reminded that the ride will not be used as a competition and encourages potential participants to just expect a fun experience.

“It’s not a road race or for the real guys, it’s just for us to get together and have some fun. I know the roads are a bit uneasy for riding, but I know drivers are aware since the incident with our good friend Andre Simon, and have been giving you [cyclists] the benefit of the doubt being on the road as well, so it’s not just car users alone,” he said.

Members of the public can register for the event by calling 782-9903.