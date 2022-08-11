Woman accused of stealing colleague’s bank details and buying items online

By Latrishka Thomas

A 26-year-old Bathlodge woman has been accused of fraudulently transferring electronic funds after she allegedly stole banking information from a co-worker.

Angel James, a bartender at the Royalton Antigua resort, reportedly went into the complainant’s office and recorded his card information when he left his wallet unattended.

The offence is said to have occurred sometime between April 2021 and May 2021.

The alleged victim noticed some irregularities with his account and inquired at his bank where he was informed of some online purchases.

He made a report to the police who executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, during which James reportedly handed over several clothing items and shoes.

But, according to reports, the woman also bought rope and handcuffs, a first aid kit, hand bags, craft boxes and more than 30 other items from Shein and Amazon costing just over $4,000.

The police conducted a thorough investigation and did not charge James until recently.

The woman appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and was told that her station bail was being revoked.

Instead, she was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

She also has to surrender her travel documents, provide two sureties and report to her nearest police station three days a week.

James’ committal hearing was set for October 10.