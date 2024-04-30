Sandals Grande Antigua highlights Earth Day 2024’s ‘Planet vs Plastics’ campaign

- Advertisement -

Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa commemorated Earth Day 2024’s ‘Planet vs Plastics’ campaign with an array of eco-conscious initiatives.

The highlight of the celebration was the annual Recycle Fashion Show. Team members showcased imaginative outfits crafted entirely from recycled materials, demonstrating the transformative potential of waste. The Farm to Counter Mixology contest showcased locally sourced ingredients in innovative cocktails. The winners of both competitions were recognised for their exceptional efforts in promoting recycling and environmental protection.

Business partners – Foxhouse Restaurant, Tropical Adventures, ACT -ALL Mart, Antigua and Barbuda Public Utilities, and Soaked Pineapples Promotions generously contributed prizes to the winners. The resort’s team members and business partners alike demonstrated their passion for protecting the environment, inspiring others to embrace sustainable practices and reduce plastic pollution.

Through these initiatives, Sandals Grande Antigua continues to lead the way in promoting environmental stewardship within the hospitality industry and beyond.