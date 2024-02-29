Sandals Foundation, Good Humans Inc partner to improve environmental education and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities

- Advertisement -

The Sandals Foundation has partnered with Good Humans 268 Inc in their Student Community Service Project that will engage 17,000 students in environmental conservation and disability awareness.

According to a release from Sandals Foundation, the year-long project, led by Good Humans 268 Inc, aims to educate Antiguans on waste management and reduction through recycling initiatives. The programme, endorsed by the Ministry of Health, will see the placement of recycling bins in all 82 public and private schools across the island, the recycling of 85,000 aluminum cans and 765,000 plastic bottles, as well as the creation of employment opportunities for 20 people living with disabilities.

Joshuanette Francis, President of Good Humans 268 said 20 persons within the disabled community will be working directly with Good Humans 286 and local recycling companies – the WISH Foundation, the Plastic Waste Free Islands Initiative and the Antigua and Barbuda Waste Recycling Corporation, to sort and clean the recycled materials. The Ministry of Health, who oversees the Plastic Waste Free Islands Initiative, will provide a stipend to participants bringing full circle – our mission to empower an often overlooked group and create a more diversified workspace.”

The Student Community Service Project integrates recycling, volunteering, and tree planting into students’ daily lives from kindergarten (age 6) to Form Five (age 12). By actively participating in these activities, students receive practical training with hopes of inspiring change in their approach to caring for the environment. A key mandate of the project also lies in showcasing that people living with disabilities play a vital role in climate action.

The goal, says Francis, is to cultivate students’ sense of responsibility, awareness, and commitment to environmental conservation. “Our Student Community Service program aims to bring positive changes to the environment while providing employment and training opportunities for persons with disabilities,” said Francis.

From left, Sandals Foundation Environmental Coordinator Georgia Scarlett, President of Good Humans 268 Joshuanette Francis, Principal Sir McChesney George Secondary Rexford Harry, Logistics Coordinator Good Humans 268 Kelisha Pigott and Sandals Grande Antigua Resort Public Relations Manager Leon Norville at the Student Community Service Project launch in Barbuda.

“Environmental awareness and sustainability are crucial aspects of education in today’s world. Students will be taught the connection between climate action and persons with disabilities. The program is a multifaceted initiative that combines different aspects to create a holistic and highly beneficial approach to environmental conservation,” she continued.

The Sandals Foundation, for its part, has invested USD $48,000 into the Student Community Service Project, a commitment David Latchimy, General Manager at Sandals Antigua, says shows the unwavering commitment that Sandals Resorts International and its philanthropic arm have to environmental stewardship and building a sustainable future.

“Waste management stands as a significant challenge in our region – one that requires a collaborative effort from all sectors of society. At the Sandals Foundation, we champion the three Rs of conservation: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. These principles guide our environmental initiatives, driving us to minimise waste and maximise sustainability,” Latchimy said.

“Central to our mission is empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources to participate actively in recycling efforts. Environmental education is key in the development of environmental stewards. Through education and outreach programs, we equip our communities with the tools needed to make a meaningful impact on our environment,” he continued.

The pilot Student Community Service Project started at the All Saints Secondary School. At the end of and cans. The 2023-2024 academic year now sees the participation of all private and public schools, along with 6 organisations, all working to promote youth environmental stewardship and reduce plastic and metal pollution in Antigua. the 2022-2023 school year, the organisation was able to plant over 200 trees and recycle over 30,000 bottles