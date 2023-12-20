Sagicor supports Antigua and Barbuda Employers Federation Christmas drive

- Advertisement -

With Christmas around the corner, many organisations are completing their final acts of service for the calendar year and insurance giant Sagicor is no different.

For the third consecutive year the company is supporting the Antigua and Barbuda Employers Federation’s annual food drive initiative which see the organisation reaching out to its members to provide support in spreading cheer and joy to the community.

The Caribbean insurance company made a financial contribution as well as shopping bags which will assist in putting the items together for the intended recipients.

Marisia James, Assistant Vice-President for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc and Branch Manager for Antigua said, “We’re grateful to support this initiative for another year.

At Sagicor we value very deeply our commitment to support the communities in which we operate and working together with like-minded organisations like the ABEF underscores the importance of co-operation.

We know that this activity provides much needed help to those who receive and commend the ABEF and its team for leading the way.”