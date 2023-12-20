Hospice receives large donation from Halo

- Advertisement -

Director of Golden Halo Foundation and President of the Halo Foundation, H.E. Lady Williams, recently presented both the St. John Hospice and St. John Ambulance with a donation amounting to almost $160,000.

The funds were raised at this year ‘s Wings of Charity gala , held annually in London.

Lady Williams said , “It is important that we continue to contribute to worthy causes. It is much more practical for us to highlight existing charities that are doing great work, as opposed to reinventing the wheel. 2024 will see heightened efforts by Halo to address the requests of those in need “.

The St. John Hospice states as its ultimate goal “to make the final days of a terminally ill patient as comfortable as possible, together with helping their family members cope with the stress of caring and the inevitable loss.”