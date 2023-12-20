NODS and The Directorate of Gender Affairs Collaborate to Distribute Care Packages

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment through the Directorate of Gender Affairs and the National Office of Disaster Services have collaborated to provide care packages to persons from vulnerable communities who have been impacted by the recent natural hazards that have plagued the country.

The activity, conceptualised by the Directorate of Gender Affairs with additional technical support from NODS, aims to provide additional support to persons who were impacted by severe widespread flooding and property damage because of Storms Philippe and Tammy in October. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the UNDP through funding support from Global Affairs Canada and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK FCDO).

The activity falls under the Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Project which was initiated to further integrate gender equality and human rights-based approaches into climate change, disaster risk reduction and environmental management intervention.

Funds were allocated to support food response for 100 persons living in Antigua and Barbuda from communities and segments of society who are particularly vulnerable with respect to climate change adaptation and mitigation and to facilitate post-disaster recovery.

Packages will be distributed to survivors of gender-based violence through the Support and Referral Centre (SARC), persons living with disabilities, vulnerable persons from flood prone communities identified through the NODS Shelter Management system, and to vulnerable individuals living on Barbuda.