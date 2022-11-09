Ruling party in Dominica could win election by default – attorney

- Advertisement -

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called a snap election on Sunday

By Shermain Bique-Charles

A decision by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) in Dominica to bow out of next month’s election race could hand what a top attorney here says would be a “default” victory for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

On Tuesday, the UWP said it was staying away from the December 6 general election – announced out of the blue on Sunday – calling it fraudulent. Their allegations centre on a need for electoral reform in the nature isle, and concerns that the voters’ list needs numerous ineligible names expunging.

The opposition also claimed that the DLP was abusing its power by calling an election two and a half years before it is constitutionally due.

But Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan told Observer that the DLP, which has governed the country for the past 22 years, could win the elections by default if the UWP decides to boycott.

Astaphan told Observer that if by nomination day on November 18 there is only one nominated candidate for the ballot, “there would be no need for an election” under Dominican law.

“An election cannot lawfully take place unless there’s another nominated candidate to contest the election. So you’re saying, essentially, that there’s no need for any elections then,” Astaphan said.

He said however that an election may proceed if independent candidates or other parties come forward to represent various constituencies.

Astaphan claimed the UWP has repeatedly sought excuses not to contest elections, saying “they have challenged almost every election since 2005. They have lost or had every single petition struck out at the threshold level…they seem to be using the legislative framework as an excuse for them losing, without looking in the mirror”.

Residents in Dominica along with some living in Antigua and Barbuda have criticised the nature isle’s government’s decision to call a snap election, saying that the UWP should have been given more notice.

But Astaphan, who is one of the DLP’s main legal advisors, said politics is a “blood sport” in which people go out to win.

Meanwhile, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that he cares very little about the UWP’s decision to boycott the elections.

He told a meeting Tuesday night that it may be the best thing for the country to have a “headless” party removed from the slate.

Skerrit was brutal in his comments on the political platform, using derogatory words to make his point.

“We are ready to continue the advancement of Dominica for the benefit of the people of Dominica. If they don’t want to contest, then that’s them,” he said.

“I have led a party in Parliament with 18 seats and I am prepared to take all 21 seats. It’s okay, nobody will miss them anyway…they are a bunch of lazy men and women looking for a salary every month – no work,” he said.

Skerrit claimed that the real reason behind the UWP’s refusal to contest the election is “lack of preparedness”.