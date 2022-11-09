Adjournment in case of trio who allegedly shot supermarket owner

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Three men who allegedly attempted to kill a 57-year-old woman while committing a robbery during the summer will now have to wait until December 7 for their next court hearing.

Jaquan Teague of Fort Road, Irannie Grant and Neil Mitchell, both of Parham, reportedly carried out the robbery at a superette in Parham on July 15 and, in the process, shot and injured Claudette Edwards.

They are also said to have robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money.

All three men are behind bars, having been remanded at their first court appearance.

They were scheduled to appear in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday, but the hearing was adjourned.