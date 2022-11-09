Attempted murder case against Villa man adjourned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A Villa man accused of attempting to murder three people will have to remain behind bars for at least another two months as his case has been adjourned to next year.

It is alleged that in the wee hours of July 14 2022, 26-year-old Shajah Joyce broke into the home of one of the complainants where his wife was staying at the time.

The defendant reportedly entered the house and went looking for his wife. He then apparently accosted her, covered her mouth with his hand and told her to keep quiet, but she shouted for help instead.

The other two individuals in the house came to her rescue and a fight allegedly erupted between them and the defendant. The defendant is said to have used a knife to injure all of the occupants before fleeing.

Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene and an appeal was subsequently issued for Joyce to surrender to law enforcement.

The defendant later did so and was slapped with three counts of attempted murder.

When he first appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He has now gone back and forth from there to the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on two occasions in the hope of hearing that his case will not be proceeding to the High Court.

However, Joyce found out yesterday that he will not know if the police have mounted a satisfactory case against him until January 5.