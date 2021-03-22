Royal Caribbean to homeport in Nassau as Caribbean cruising returns

Spread the love













SOURCE- BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS:

This summer, travellers can trade in virtual travel experiences for their long-awaited holidays and cruise in the Bahamas and Mexico with Royal Caribbean International.

The global cruise line has announced a summer line-up of seven-night cruises on board Adventure of the Seas, setting sail this June from new homeport, Nassau.

Holidaymakers now have the chance to island-hop and relish the adventures they have missed, including the first series of two back-to-back days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, and quality time exploring Grand Bahama Island, the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico.

Travellers looking ahead to their summer holidays can book their roundtrip cruise as soon as Wednesday, and set sail starting June 12th.

The new itineraries departing throughout August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely.

“The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice.

“As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time,” said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive, Royal Caribbean International.

“The opportunity to homeport in the Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation have been to us for more than 50 years.

“We are grateful for the confidence that they have in us and our commitment to a healthy and happy return to sailing.”

All Royal Caribbean sailings are currently suspended until at least the end of May.

“As we anticipate a promising return to a vibrant tourism industry, news that the cruise industry is going to begin homeporting in the Bahamas is exciting.

“Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of passengers will experience Nassau or Grand Bahama in ways they never had the opportunity to before,” said Hubert Minnis, prime minister of the Bahamas.

“I am especially pleased that Royal Caribbean, with whom we have had a long and mutually beneficial relationship for more than 50 years, selected the Bahamas as a homeport when sailing resumes.

“This is truly a new day for tourism.

“It should inspire many small- to medium-sized businesses, tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants and retailers to prepare for brighter days ahead, the best we have ever had.”