Prison Staff Protest Handling Of Covid Outbreak

Spread the love













Prison officers at Her Majesty’s Prison are currently standing outside the penal institution in a show of frustration over management of the Covid outbreak at the facility.The officers say they are concerned about their health and that of their families.They also complain of being under pressure with an increased workload due to the fact that at least three officers have tested positive for the virus, thus reducing manpower.The action was sparked by the news a week ago that 32 prisoners had tested positive for the virus and were in insolation in a separate facility at the prison awaiting transfer to an offsite location.Observer will provide further details on this developing story as more information becomes available.