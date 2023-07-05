Road smash victim remembered as loving and ambitious

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Tragedy struck family and friends of an All Saints man on Monday, turning a normal day into one of heartbreak when news of the man’s demise broke.

Toby Benjamin, 35, more commonly known as ‘Gynal’, died in a car crash in Urlings on the eve of the Caricom holiday celebration.

The incident also left three people injured, including an 86-year-old woman.

Benjamin’s sister, Latisha Thomas, told Observer that her brother “was a hardworking, ambitious young man”.

“He was loving, caring, friendly and was always willing to help people,” she added.

In a Facebook post which garnered sympathy from several residents, Thomas left an emotional message for her deceased brother in the form of a letter.

It read: “To my brother: I love you til your last breath. Til the last drop past death. Til forever ends and that’s never. Man, I won’t stop loving you ever.

“I know you’d want us to be strong just like you were, Toby. You were a lion. You were ambitious and was always willing to help people. And I know if you were still here, you wouldn’t have hesitated to help those people again and again.

“You wouldn’t want us to be down nor cry for you. So, I will try to stay strong for you and T. Don’t worry, we got her like we always did. She’s gonna be alright. So sorry I ran out of time but I love you always. T’sha Thomas.”

According to police, Benjamin was the driver of a white Toyota Starlet which was travelling along Sir Andy Roberts Drive when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The car careened off to the southern side of the road and collided with a metal utility pole. The jaws of life were used to free Benjamin from the wreckage.

Along with Benjamin, his three passengers were taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by the Emergency Medical Services. They were an 86-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman, both of Urlings, and a 40-year-old Ottos man.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm near the Urlings Primary School. Benjamin was pronounced dead at 2.11pm, police added.

The other passengers remained hospitalised up to news time and are said to be in a stable condition.