Lady Shoul dies aged 100

- Advertisement -

Lady Marie-Louise Shoul has died weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday.

She is being remembered for her tireless community work which included coaching and training Carnival Queen contestants at her residence in Newgate Street.

Lady Shoul remained strong in her faith and was known for the compassion and care she gave to the underprivileged.

She was born Marie-Louise Younis to Lebanese merchants Antoine and Sophie Younis in Guadeloupe on April 28 1923. She spent her childhood in Dominica where her family moved to when she was six months old. She arrived in Antigua at the age of 12.

She later married well-respected Antiguan John Ferdinand Shoul, a businessman affectionately known as ‘Sir Ferdie’, with whom she had four children – John, Charles, Elena and David. Her nurturing nature was further extended to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.