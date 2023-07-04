Clarehall Health Centre temporarily relocated

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment would like to advise members of the public that services rendered at the Clare Hall Health Center will be temporarily relocated effective Monday 3rd July 2023. This relocation is due to extensive upgrades being made to the facility.

Effective immediately, the new schedule is as follows:

• Antenatal Clinic – Pigotts Clinic – Mondays

• Postnatal and Neonatal (Appointment Only – 462-1271) Pigotts Clinic

• Family Planning and Registration of Infants (Walk-Ins) – Pigotts Clinic

• Hypertension and Diabetic Clinic – Pigotts Clinic – Tuesdays

• District Medical Officer ( Persons ages 0-16 OR 60+ ) – Pigotts Clinic – Fridays

• Psychiatric Clinic – Pigotts Clinic – 2nd Thursdays

• Nephrology (Dr. Cox) – Villa Polyclinic – Fridays

• Nutritionist (Appointment Only – 462-1271) – Pigotts

• Child Health Clinic – Villa Polyclinic – 1st Wednesdays / 4th Thursdays

• Wound Care (Dressing) – Potters Clinic- Monday to Friday

• Daily Doctor – Potters Clinic – Monday to Friday

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and assures the issues will be rectified soonest.

Updates will be provided accordingly.