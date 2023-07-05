Case against Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon dismissed

- Advertisement -

The legal petition brought to challenge the validity of Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon’s election as the MP of St. Mary’s South by one of its own constituents has been dismissed in the High Court this morning.

The case had been put before the court in regard to the legitimacy of Simon’s election win on January 18 as he had yet to resign from his position in the public service at the time of his nomination.

As this matter has been dismissed, Simon says he now looks forward to the announcement of the date of the by-election for the seat, which must take place by October 5, in accordance with the constitutional requirement that it be held within 3 months of an MP’s resignation.

Both Kelvin Simon and Samantha Marshall eagerly await the chance to contend at the poles for the right to represent their constituency.

More details will be in tomorrow’s edition of the Daily Observer.