National Solid Waste Management Authority service delays

The Authority wishes to inform the general public that the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is the agency mandated by law to collect, transport, and dispose of solid waste in Antigua and Barbuda.

Due to operational challenges faced by the Authority, there have been periodic delays. Therefore the areas affected are as follows:

∙ Jennings North

∙ Yorks Extension

∙ Lightfoot West

∙ Gunthorpes

The household collections for Fitches Creek and Pigotts have since been collected. We thank the residents in those communities for their patience.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority wishes to advise private citizens that if there is a delay or missed collection of their residential waste services, to contact the Authority via the hotline number 562-1347.

“Working In Partnership for a Cleaner Antigua And Barbuda”