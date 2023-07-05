Antiguan Dr Lois Jeremy-Greene Completes Doctorate in Educational Leadership

- Advertisement -

Dr Lois Jeremy-Greene, the daughter of Veronica Charles (Pares Village) and Longford Jeremy (Parham Village), has earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership with a specialization in Instructional Leadership from Northcentral/National University.

Dr Greene’s dissertation examined the effect of Danielson’s Framework for Teaching, comparing teacher effectiveness and student math achievement for a New York City school district. She has been an educator and math teacher for over 33 years.

She is currently an assistant principal for the New York City Department of Education, serving her school community as a school building leader, a teacher evaluator, an instructional supervisor of mathematics and science, a special education supervisor, an iLearn administrator, and the master schedule school programmer.

Dr Greene graduated from Sunnyside Tutorial/Clare Hall Secondary School in 1989 and the Antigua State College Teacher Training in 1993. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Herbert Lehman College in 2000 and her Master of Arts in Mathematics and mathematics education from City College of New York in 2002.

She received her Master of Science in educational administration from Mercy College in 2008. Her research fieldwork includes an experiment in teaching mathematics using games to 13-14-year-old and the effects of college preparatory mathematics among first-year algebra students in high school mathematics in a New York City high school.

Dr Greene considers herself a lifelong learner and is always looking for ways to advance her learning experiences. Her professional achievements and recognitions include a school management and leadership certificate in leading learning from Harvard Graduate School of Education, an Executive and Advanced Leadership certification

from the National Society of Leadership and Success, and an Advanced Leadership Certificate from the National Excellence in School Leadership Institute. She is certified in using Data Wise as a collaborative inquiry process to improve teaching and learning. In addition to her ongoing professional growth and development, Dr Greene is a professional member of many educational organizations,

including the National Society of Leadership and Success (Sigma Alpha Pi), the International Honor Society in Education (Kappa Delta Pi), the Professional Association of Women and Men in Education (Phi Delta Kappa), the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, and the New York State Association of Mathematics Supervisors.

Dr. Greene has participated in annual educational conferences, including ASCD Annual Conference, NCTM Annual Meeting and Exposition Conference, and the Annual Women in Leadership Conference.

She recently participated at the National Educational Conference in San Diego, presenting the comparison of student achievement and effective teaching using Danielson’s Framework for Teaching.

Dr Greene is immensely grateful for the love and support of her husband, Andre Greene, and sons (Dre and Akili). She is thankful for her teachers, who founded her pursuit of lifelong learning and excellence, including the late Mrs Maureen Oliver, Mr Cornelius Glasgow, and Mr Lesroy Merchant.

She is proud of her teacher training background from the Antigua and Barbuda State College Teacher Training Department, which she states successfully prepared her for doctorate research and dissertation. She states that her educational philosophy is that effective teaching increases student achievement, inspires lifelong learning, and promotes school success.

Dr Greene strongly advocates effective teaching because she is a product of effective teaching. She is the founder and educational consultant for the Teaching Tree Network.

This educational consulting organization provides professional learning to teachers and school leaders to understand the theory and practice of effective teaching in every classroom and every school.