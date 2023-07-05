Antigua and Barbuda and Canada forge closer collaboration

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda, and Canada met within the margins of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to discuss their longstanding diplomatic relations.

The Canadian delegation led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with His Excellency Dr. Clarence Henry, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to CARICOM, where they praised the strength of relations between both countries over the decades.

The Parliamentary Secretary commented on the recent relaxation of Visa requirements for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda which was received positively by the Antigua and Barbuda delegation. Additionally, Mr. Sidhu commended the Government of Antigua and Barbuda who will host the 4th United Nations International Conference on Small Island Developing States in 2024. He stated that Canada will lend its support to Antigua and Barbuda for the upcoming SIDS Conference as the issue of climate change affects everyone globally.

In response, Ambassador Henry thanked the Canadian representative for his country’s support to Antigua and Barbuda. He also took the opportunity to request that Canada work alongside the United States and CARICOM to find workable solutions to resolve the crisis in Haiti.

The delegations also discussed the issue of regional transportation, CARICOM-Canada relations and further areas of bilateral cooperation between both nations.