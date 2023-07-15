Regional flights to Antigua & Barbuda ramped up ahead of Carnival celebrations

- Advertisement -

Regional promotions leading up to Antigua Carnival in Guadeloupe and Trinidad and Tobago have increased the excitement around the summer festivities. (Photos courtesy, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is excited to announce the increase of regional airlift to Antigua and Barbuda, ahead of ‘Antigua Carnival, the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival’ scheduled for July 27 – August 8, 2023.

The popular Caribbean destination has secured more airlift with regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines, between Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago. Caribbean Airlines is presently operating four flights per week to Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport, on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport. This is an increase from the previous two weekly flights.

Caribbean Airlines have also introduced new routes connecting Antigua and St. Kitts, and Antigua and Dominica.

The direct service between Antigua and St. Kitts will be available on Mondays and Fridays, with the inaugural flight set to take place on July 24, 2023. Service from Dominica is expected to begin in August.

The Tourism Authority further announced that tour operator Navitour will operate a charter flight into Antigua from Guadeloupe on August 5th, allowing travellers from the French territory to be a part of Antigua’s Carnival celebrations.

“We have been experiencing a strong demand for Antigua and Barbuda, and with increased seat capacity it is now easier for our neighbours in the Caribbean to fly to Antigua and Barbuda”, said CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James.

Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America Market, Charmaine Spencer added, “In addition to extra flights out of Trinidad, St. Kitts, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, we are benefitting from extra sealift with the return of the ‘Jeans for Freedom’ chartered ferry service from Guadeloupe this year.”

The Jeans for Freedom Ferry’s latest trip to Antigua on July 7 brought over four hundred passengers to the destination.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has been on a promotional drive ahead of the carnival celebrations, enticing carnival-lovers in the Caribbean, to travel to Antigua during the two weeks of Carnival.

For more information on Antigua Carnival go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com