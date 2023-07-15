Carib beer Calypso Monarch Semi-finals Venu Changed

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries and the Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission (ABFC) would like to advise the

general public of the venue change for the Carib Beer Calypso Monarch Semifinals scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, 16th July. The event will

now take place at the Antigua Recreation Ground / Carnival City at 5 pm, with admission $20.00.

The ABFC would like to publicly congratulate the Calypsonians who have progressed onto the Carib Beer Calypso Monarch Semifinals and invite the public to come out and support the Calypsonians.