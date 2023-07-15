Roots Athletics Club gets Sagicor support to defend championship title at Nevis track meet

- Advertisement -

St John’s Antigua and Barbuda: Roots Athletics Club, championship winners of the Nevis Culturama Games in 2022, has secured Sagicor’s support to defend their title in Charlestown, Nevis on Sunday 16 th July 2023.

This is the second year that the insurance giant will support the team which is preparing to attend the annual Meet where top young athletes like Tyra Fenton will be competing against athletes from Anguilla, Montserrat, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Kitts and Nevis.

Marisia James, Assistant Vice-President for Eastern Caribbean Operations and Branch Manager for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc in Antigua and Barbuda; had this to say about the donation which supports accommodation and airfare costs for the 25 athletes and officials;

“Sagicor is committed to sport and youth development in Antigua by supporting organisations that are training and moulding our future national and international athletes. It’s important for our young athletes to experience competition. The Roots Athletic Club has a long history of track and field excellence and providing athletes with all the experience needed to compete on the world stage, so we are happy to ensure that they have a successful engagement in Nevis.”

Speaking on behalf of the Roots Athletic Club, Ms Jo-Ann Small, President of the Club was thankful for the support. “Over the years the Club has produced exceptional athletes who have represented Antigua and Barbuda at the highest level in international, regional and domestic track and field events and support from organisations like Sagicor are essential for our continued success and growth. This year we are providing young athletes between the ages of 6 and 18 with the experience of competition in a collegial space. Our head coach, Mr Oswald

Baptiste and assistant coach Mrs Shaunte Hughes are both confident that we will make a great showing and bring back home the championship title to Antigua. We are very grateful that Sagicor decided to come on board and support our objective of participating in this Meet.”

The Culturama Games will take place on Sunday 16 th July with athletes from Anguilla, Antigua, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, St Maarten and the USA.