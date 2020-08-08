REGIONAL: 22 of St Lucia’s 25 Covid-19 cases fully recovered

Spread the love













Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 cases to date, 22 of these cases have fully recovered and three patients remain in care at the Respiratory Hospital and remain stable.

A total of 3,548 tests have been conducted to date. Two of the patients have recovered clinically and do not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19, however they still record positive COVID-19 test results.

The last confirmed case is an 86-year-old gentleman who is recovering well in care. All of the family members, friends, and health care workers disclosed to the contact tracing team have been screened and tested and to date, the results have been negative.

The health team continues to monitor and investigate the source of infection. As we continue with the phased re-opening of the country, the risk for the introduction of COVID-19 has increased. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place including the reduced numbers for public transportation and protocols for private sector establishments. These also include the use of face masks in public and maintaining safe physical distance from others.

The Ministry of Health once again reiterates the importance of quarantine for returning nationals and visitors as it is a great measure in minimizing the risk of transmitting COVID-19. It is with this, we ask people to adhere to the 14-day quarantine time and for those in home quarantine to stay there for the full period of time. This action is expected to protect the health and safety of every individual within our country. We appeal to everyone to continue supporting our national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on our island.

We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include:

– regular handwashing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available.

– covering mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue providing further updates on COVID-19.