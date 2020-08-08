Antiguan with Dominican roots called to the Bar

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

An Antiguan attorney – described by loved ones as having a “good heart” and who truly cares about people – is celebrating being called to the Bar in Dominica.

Wayne Benjamin Marsh was born to a Dominican mother and an Antiguan father and spent most of his youth living in Antigua and visiting Dominica occasionally.

In his first virtual address to the court, Marsh said it was a true honour to be able to practice law in the nature island.

“I will use my best efforts to uphold the rule of law and to continue to serve my clients in New York and those I will gain here in Dominica, and Antigua when I am admitted there in a matter of weeks in this increasingly globalised and contracting legal world,” he said.

High Court judge Justice Bernie Stephenson reminded him of the importance of the role – and urged him to uphold it with “dignity, civility and respect”.

She encouraged Marsh to read a new case every day, treat the court and his clients and colleagues with respect – and to do some work for free.

“I encourage you to do some pro bono work; you have the academic ability. Life will test you, some people have good cases but no money – please assist them,” she said.

Marsh’s fiancée and fellow lawyer Cara Shillingford spoke highly of her partner too.

“Having worked closely with Wayne over the past few months, I can safely describe him as an intelligent, hardworking, and thorough individual…I have known him personally for a much longer period and enjoying the privilege of calling him my fiancé. I will say further that Wayne has a good heart and truly cares about people,” Shillingford told the court.

After he left Antigua and Barbuda, Marsh moved to the United Kingdom where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in law at the University of London.

This was immediately followed by a Master’s degree in international commercial law from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle.

Marsh has been practicing law in New York for the last six years.