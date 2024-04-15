Rebels keep Phoenix winless in Second Division of ABBA Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Rebels bossed MJ Grays Green Phoenix on Saturday evening when the two sides met at the JSC Sports Complex, winning 95-69 in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s Second Division.

Bruce Whyte was the game’s leading scorer, sinking a total of 22 points, with the help of Kareem Blair 15 and Buell Henry 13.

Blair and Henry had a total of 17 and 12 rebounds respectively.

Shooting for Grays Green Phoenix was Isaac Perez who had 17 points, Dimetre Leitch 14 points with 18 rebounds, and Kevorn Shirley, 12 points.