Pythons choke Renegades while the Squad keep Jets grounded in ABAVA Volleyball League

By Samuel Peters

Pythons squeezed the life out of Renegades with an upset, winning three-one in the Male Division, while CAI Da Squad defeated Jets by the same margin in the Female Division of the Local League in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Pythons came from behind after losing the first set 23-25, but were dominant in the final three sets with 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16 to win three-one.

The win moved them in second place with Renegades on 22 points.

In the Female Division, CAI Da Squad were victorious over Jets, winning three to one.

They won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-17 before Jets roared back to win 25-14, but the Da Squad found strength again to win the fourth and final.

The triumphant Squad has now won four games in a row and have displaced the Starz at the top of the standings.

Pythons