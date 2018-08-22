Protestors demand Justice for Gisele

The group of concerned citizens, promoting the “I am Standing with Gisele campaign”, partnered with the activist group, The Movement yesterday to picket the law chambers of Watt, Dorsett and Company on Newgate Street.

Attorneys from this law firm are representing the government in ongoing criminal and civil matters against Isaac.

The embattled former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education (BoE) under the previous United Progressive Party (UPP) administration encountered a number of difficulties when the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), now in its second successive term, came to office in 2014.

She was suspended in 2014 and locked out of her office; and later accused of fraud, among other things. When she returned to work, she found the locks to the door of her office changed. She subsequently took legal action, accusing the government of constructive dismissal from the BoE.

She currently has five outstanding matters before the courts, criminal and civil, some of which she initiated after action was taken against her.

More than 50 people gathered outside the law firm, some of them chanted while other carried placards as they expressed discontent at the protracted time it is taking to have the cases settled by the courts and the fact that Isaac is still required to sign in at the Parham Police Station twice a week, which she has been doing since she got bail.

A male protestor, who chanted, “Justice delayed, is Justice denied,” told our newsroom, “The Indian man needs to go back home to face the music and D Gisele Isaac needs to have her day in court. If she is guilty let the court decide.”

An elderly woman who described the situation as an injustice, said, “It is an advantage. Why are they taking advantage of the woman? She has not killed anyone and she has not stolen anything.”

Another female told OBSERVER media that the legal system has failed Isaac.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Dorsett the government’s lead attorney in the civil court cases, explained that Isaac had brought a case of unfair constructive dismissal by the Board in the Industrial Court and several years have passed since his team has been awaiting a decision on that matter.

The attorney further stated that no other action can properly proceed until the court resolves who employed Isaac, a question that was raised following her suspension.

He added that it is the Cabinet who appoints the executive secretary and his team is of the firm view that “he who appoints can disappoint”.

The concerned citizens group has also launched the “I am standing with Giselle Campaign” Facebook page encouraging social media users to post photographs of themselves with Isaac, to bring awareness to the matter.