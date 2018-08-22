Cops accused of sex crimes awaiting bail

The two policemen accused of two sex crimes are awaiting a date for their bail hearing. They were expected to appear in court on Monday.

Their lawyer, Michael Archibald, filed a bail application in the high Court last week, but the court has not yet set a date to address the matter.

The officers, who cannot be named because the case involves sexual offences, are being held at Police Headquarters instead of Her Majesty’s Prison due to safety concerns.

The constables have been slapped with charges of rape and buggery.

It is alleged that on May 12, 2017 they assaulted a 19-year-old woman after driving her to Five Islands despite her pleas to let her go.

The assault allegedly took place in the back of a car near a nightclub.

Back in 2017, the young woman told OBSERVER media that the officers, who are known to her, struck her in the face, brandished a gun and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police or anyone else.

It was only last week that charges of rape and buggery were levelled against the officers.