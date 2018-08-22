New requirement coming for Antiguans and Barbudans travelling to Europe

Antiguans and Barbudans and citizens of several other non-European countries will soon need to pass a new security clearance in order to travel to Europe.

This is according to the Schengen VISA Information site which said that from 2021 EU countries will be implementing the ETIAS – European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

The site notes that currently, there are 60 countries that are not in the European Union (EU) whose citizens can enter the EU Schengen Zone without needing a visa. Antigua and Barbuda is one of them.

Citizens of these countries are allowed to go into countries in the Schengen Zone for business or travel purposes for up to 90 days.

During these 90 days, these visitors are not allowed to work or study, but can engage in business and tourism activities.

However, European officials say “recent security concerns with terrorism and the migrant crisis have called for a better management of who is entering EU borders. The EU has continuously declared its goal of making travelling within its borders a more secure experience.”

To reduce procedures and wait times, as well as address the security concerns, the European Commission (EC) has decided to set up the ETIAS.

The site lists Antigua and Barbuda as one of the counties to be affected.

To see the full list and more details see the Schengen site at https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/etias/