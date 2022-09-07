Prostate cancer survivor urges men to get tested

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

One prostate cancer survivor who recently celebrated 15 years of being free from the disease is calling on more men to get tested.

Pedro Corbin, cancer survivor and member of the Do Blue Prostate Cancer Foundation, told yesterday’s Observer AM show about a string of activities the foundation is hosting to raise awareness of the illness.

He implored men to brush aside their discomforts and get tested.

“My advice to all the men is to start doing early testing. I have come across persons as young as 32 years old who came down with prostate cancer. So, it is no longer this thing at 40 years old. I would advise men to try and do it as early as possible.

“I know some people get squeamish. They don’t like needles. They don’t want to hear about the physical examination. It is a small discomfort to go through to remain six feet above than six feet below,” Corbin said.

He added that his story is just one of many living testimonies that persons can survive ‘the big C’.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death among men worldwide.

Older black men, along with those with a family history of the illness, are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Screening typically involves a digital rectum examination and a blood test. The five-year survival rate in the United States for men diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer is greater than 99 percent.

Echoing Corbin’s sentiments was another member of the foundation, Erna-Mae Brathwaite.

She is encouraging not only the men but the women in their lives to assist in ensuring their significant others pay attention to their health.

“You realise, listen, this is something you can deal with upfront. It is so important to get the message of awareness because men are stubborn. We just have to keep that awareness out there and I think we as women have to encourage our fathers, grandfathers, boyfriends, everybody, so that’s why we are very passionate about it,” Brathwaite said.

Brathwaite, who lost her father to cancer years ago, also spoke on the significance of raising awareness about this disease, as for many years there was not enough focus placed on men’s health.

This is why, she says, the foundation continues each year to host various activities here in Antigua and Barbuda to strengthen that cause.

The foundation will join with counterparts around the world in commemorating September’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with a number of events.

“Well, we of course have the golf tournament. We also are doing on the evening of the 24th our fitness jam and we have several DJs on board already,” Brathwaite said.

“We have DJ Altitude, Spaniard, Ibis, Menace and we are just waiting on two more to confirm and by tomorrow we will release the full details and that is going to be sponsored by Total Imports and the golf tournament is title sponsored by Sagicor.

“I must say that corporate Antigua has been very good to us but the other thing we are hoping to introduce is another free screening. Not on a large scale like Dr Thwaites and the Lions Club have done but we are hoping to maybe accommodate 50 to 100 people, and so we are working on that and in the next day or two, we will be able to release the details,” she added.

The golf tournament will take place on September 24 at the Cedar Valley Golf Course starting at 9am.

Registration is $225 per person. Teams are comprised of two persons.

Cash prizes and other items are up for grabs for the winners, including a staycation at Blue Waters Resort and a complimentary dinner at Nomad restaurant.