Pioneering pilot project for cervical cancer screening being launched in Antigua and Barbuda today

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health is stepping up efforts to eliminate cervical cancer with the introduction of a new pilot programme.

Currently females in Antigua and Barbuda receive free pap smear screenings at the various community centres. Additionally, boys and girls from teenagers upwards are now receiving the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

But the latest initiative – a partnership with PAHO – means the public will be able to benefit from a new high-performance test, aside from pap smears.

It is expected to be launched today at the Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa.

“We are moving away from the pap smear to the high-performance test, HPV testing. I think everybody knows this virus by now, and so we are moving towards HPV testing.

“We have partnered with our wonderful team from PAHO as well as our other team from [non-profit group] Basic Health International who are here for us to launch HPV testing as part of our public screening programme,” said gynaecologist Sherry Tulloch.

Dr Mauricio Maza, PAHO’s Regional Advisor on Cancer Prevention, also spoke about the importance of the high-performance test.

And he explained how Antigua and Barbuda got involved in this new venture.

“With this test it is a high-performance, high-sensitive test that you look for the virus. We have this biomolecular test that identifies the virus in women and helps us catch the early stages and have treatment.

“We started over a year ago trying to identify countries that had the political will, that have synergy between organisations, civil society, government, private sector and that’s how we realised that Antigua would be a great place to do, for the first time, the introduction of the World Health Organization (WHO) to introduce HPV testing like a training.

“Antigua is the first country that we have actually done it,” Dr Maza explained.

HPV is a viral infection that commonly causes skin or mucous membrane growths (warts). There are more than 100 varieties; some types of infection cause warts, and some can cause different types of cancer.

Most HPV infections don’t lead to cancer. But some types of genital HPV can cause cancer of the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina (cervix). Other types of cancers, including cancers of the anus, penis, vagina, vulva and back of the throat (oropharyngeal), have been linked to HPV infection.

These infections are often transmitted sexually or through other skin-to-skin contact. Vaccines can help protect against the strains of HPV most likely to cause genital warts or cervical cancer.