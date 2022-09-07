Case against man accused of stealing thousands in box money committed to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The High Court’s January assizes have seen the addition of another case of house breaking and larceny with the case of Lashaune Charles being committed yesterday.

Charles is accused of breaking into the home of the complainant and stealing a wad of cash totalling $13,500.

According to reports, the complainant got a box hand of $5,900 in January 2022 but spent $900.

He later received a further $3,500 and then $5,000 which he kept wrapped in a jeans pant in a laundry basket.

On March 10, the complainant locked his home and went shopping with his father.

On their way out they reportedly noticed the defendant standing on the corner.

When the complainant got back home a short while later, he reportedly saw the accused coming out of his house.

The complainant asked him what he was doing in his home and the accused allegedly threatened to shoot him, gesturing to suggest that he had a gun in his waistband.

The alleged victim is said to have allowed the man to walk away but took a video of him doing so.

He later went in search of the apparent thief but did not find him.

The police were called to the scene and they reportedly noticed that the door frame was damaged and that the man’s laundry basket had been ransacked.

A few days later the defendant was taken into custody and charged.

The case was committed by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.