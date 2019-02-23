Probe continues into theft and vandalism at Irene B. Williams

The police are yet to nab the perpetrators of a break-in at the Irene B. Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) earlier this week, during which two government-issued e-books and a laptop were stolen.

While the matter is being investigated, the Ministry of Education is awaiting a report about the incident.

Director of Education Clare Browne declined to comment on whether the school has security in place as promised recently by Education Minister Michael Browne following similar incidents at other government schools.

The education director told OBSERVER yesterday, “I acknowledge that an incident did occur at the

Irene B. Williams Secondary School earlier this week. However, an investigation into same is ongoing. Consequently, I do not wish to speak any further on this until a complete report is received by the Ministry of Education.”

The official was also asked how the theft impacted the school and whether the stolen items have been replaced. He reserved comment until the end of the probe.

The incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 19 and 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, February 20. The evidence so far points to a break-in.

The thief or thieves ripped the burglar bars from one of the windows to the staff room and entered.

The room was ransacked and e-books used by teachers and students were taken from a desk drawer. The devices are said to be worth $1,450.

Additionally, an HP laptop worth US $600 was stolen from the office.