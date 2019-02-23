Braves 2 clip Rockersville, Police hammer Hawks

Anderson Carty Braves II picked up a big win on Thursday night in their Antigua and Barbuda BasketballAssociation Division Two matchup, edging out Harold Lovell LWT Rockersville 65-64.

The west side team breathed a sigh ofrelief in the feature encounter of the double-header evening at the JSC Sports Complex. Rockersville, with 24 seconds left in the game, could not close out the match.

An unforced turnover and foul would put Braves veteran Rafique Edwards on the line to shoot two free-throws with under a second left on the clock. Edwards set the dagger in the hearts of the Fort Road team as he drilled one of two free-throws.

Tristan Jacobs led the victors with 17 points and five rebounds. He was assisted by national junior players Ahmani Browne who sank 14 points and five steals, and former national junior player Shevaun Francis who grabbed 16 rebounds. Rockersville’s Attienne Davis led all scorers, netting 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Walton “Bundy” Christian contributed, scoring 12 points and snatching 14 rebounds.

Police Vertex continue to have an impressive season as the lawmen thrashed Global Bank Hawks 84-53. National junior player Javon Simon had a game high 35 points and six steals to lead the victors. Deandre Punter and Isha Gore chipped in, sinking 11 and 10 points respectively.

Punter had an additional 12 rebounds and Gore 13 rebounds. Hawks’ Vaughn Gomes had 26 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Kwame Huntley contributed with 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.