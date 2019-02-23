Willikies stun All Saints, Sea View Farm upset Bullets

The fight for the two automatic promotion spots continues in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division One League as front runners All Saints United were stunned 1-0 by Willikies FC on Thursday.

An own goal by Carlos Tittle in the 56th minute was the defining factor which stuck United on 33 points at the top of the 12-team standings after 14 showings. United sit only two points ahead of Island Original John Hughes FC.

Willikies however moved up the ranks to the 5th spot with 25 points. Sea View Farm FC also pulled off a big upset that day, edging out Fitzroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullets FC 3-2.

Playing at home, the struggling team – with goals from Ikah Codrington (14th), Kenya Hughes (39th), and J’Cory Lewis (41st ) – left the visiting team in arms. Bullets’ Kimon Harrigan (25th) and Vivian Richards (56th) both found the back of the net. With this win, Sea View Farm move just one point behind 10th place Police with 12 points, while Bullets remain in the 3rd spot with 28 points after 16 showings.

In the other match played that day, Ottos Rangers defeated Hill Top FC 3-1. Anesto Joseph was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 20th and 40th minutes of play.

Teammate Troy Mellanson rounded the tally of goals, scoring in the 32nd, while Joshua Lynch scored the lone goal for Hill Top via a penalty kick in minute 52. Despite the win, Ottos remain in the 8th position with 20 points while Hill Top continue to struggle as they sit at the bottom of the table in the dreaded relegation zone.