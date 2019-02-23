Dockyard gets best Caribbean attraction accolade

Antigua and Barbuda’s Nelson’s Dockyard has been voted “Best Attraction in the Caribbean”.

“Nelson’s Dockyard, the only continuously working Georgian naval dockyard in the world, topped the category in the annual 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by USA Today readers,” a release from the country’s Tourism Authority said.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016 – for which it was nominated by a panel of Caribbean travel experts – Nelson’s Dockyard is still used today as a working dockyard for numerous yachts and ships. Fully restored to its original splendour, the 18th and 19th Century buildings of the Dockyard house modern amenities such as shops, hotels, and marina businesses. Outside the dockyard, historic forts dot the landscape of the park, accessible by hiking trails which allow visitors to enjoy the park’s scenic and natural beauty.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism & Investment Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez has high praises for the park’s staff.

“We have a remarkable team at the Nelson’s Dockyard and other National Parks that bring our intriguing heritage and rich cultural traditions alive. It is our hope that visitors to the island will experience this award-winning attraction, and tour with our hospitable guides other fascinating sites such as the recently restored Clarence House built for King William IV and visited by members of the royal family, inclusive of Princess Margaret and Prince Harry in recent years; alongside Dow’s Hill Interpretation Centre, Shirley’s Heights, and Betty’s Hope,” Fernandez said in the release.

According to Chief Executive Officer of The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, this latest accolade is welcomed and underscores the attractiveness of our island to visitors. “While we may be best known for our 365 beaches and breathtaking views, Antigua has a variety of attractions which makes it a most sought-after destination for visitors looking for relaxation, fun and great adventure. We need to extend a tremendous thank you to the scores of individuals . . . at home and abroad who showed their appreciation for the Nelson’s Dockyard and the work of the National Parks Authority by voting the park into the number one spot.”

Nelson’s Dockyard is home to annual world-renowned events such as the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, the RORC Caribbean 600, the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua Sailing Week, the Antigua Charter Yacht Show and a host of other events for sailors and families. The Dockyard also hosts a weekly Seafood Friday, popular among visitors and residents.