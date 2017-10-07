Probe continues into Lightfoot shootout

October 7, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments

  • An investigation is still underway into the recent Lightfoot shootout.

Images below are the outside of the Classic View Guest House where the police intercepted two gunmen Thursday morning dressed in camouflage clothing.

It is alleged the men opened fire on the police who returned fire, killing them on the spot. Civilians are not allowed to wear any type of attire resembling army fatigue, to include the camouflage uniform. Even the importation of such attire by civilians, is banned.

The men who were pronounced dead on the scene are Travis “Ten Pound” Martin-Bailey and Jamele “Marlo” Hurst.

Both men have been arrested in recent years for gun related crime.

The guns used by the men are being examined to determine whether they were used in any criminal activity and to ascertain their origin. Additionally, the spent shells that were recovered are being examined. Police executed several search warrants at a number of homes in the aftermath of the shootout that has left many residents rattled.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.