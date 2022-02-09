Prisoner escapes during police chase

Around 1:30 am on Wednesday 9th February, the police Special Services Unit-SSU were on mobile patrol in New Winthropes when they spotted escaped prisoner Shanell Thomas driving a vehicle.

The police tried to apprehend him; however, he alighted from the vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm and attempted to engage the police.

The police opened fire and he manage to escape in some nearby bushes. No one was reportedly injured.

The vehicle he was driving was seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

The search for him continues, and the police are making an appeal for him to surrender himself at any police station immediately.

The police are also cautioning the public against engaging him if seen, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Members of the public are further reminded that it is a criminal offence to Harbour an escaped prisoner or assit an escapee to elude authorities.

Anyone with information can contact any police station or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).