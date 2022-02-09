Barbados wins Energy Globe award for Project implemented by the 5Cs

(City of Belmopan, Belize) The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC)

has won, for the third time, the coveted national ENERGY GLOBE Award

(https://www.energyglobe.info/national/winner/barbados). This time, the award was

conferred on a project funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) that is being implemented in

Barbados by the CCCCC, in collaboration with the Barbados Water Authority. The project

entitled, Water Sector Resilience Nexus for Sustainability in Barbados (WSRN S-

Barbados) – seeks to increase the supply, distribution, quality, availability, access, and

utilization of water through the incorporation of renewable energy technologies.

Renowned as the most important global energy award for sustainability, by Arthur D.

Little, the award was established some 20 years ago, and honors the best projects

addressing environmental issues. Awards are provided annually to agencies and

individuals worldwide, in both the private and public sectors and the NGO Community.

There are five award categories – Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Youth, and a special category

which varies from year to year. The CCCCC won in the water category at the end of 2021

for its tremendous work transforming the water sector in Barbados. “The WSRN S-

Barbados project is a flagship GCF project being implemented by the CCCCC, a regional

Direct Access Entity to the GCF and it is one of the best performing projects globally

among Small Island Development States (SIDS)” says Dr. Colin Young, Executive

Director at the CCCCC. “We are honoured to have won this award; it demonstrates the

capacity and experience of the CCCCC to develop and implement, in partnership with

CARICOM Member States, innovative and transformative projects that build the climate

resilience and sustainable development of our Caribbean people,” he added.

According to Dr. Elon Cadogan, Project Manager of the WSRN S-Barbados in a recent

article, “With climate change, Barbados has experienced negative impacts to its water

resources, where water scarcity has increased the vulnerability of its population, especially

to small farmers, and entrepreneurs. During drought periods, the island has experienced

decreasing underground recharge rates of its aquifers, which provide ninety-five percent

(95%) of the island’s potable water.” Droughts have also affected the agricultural sector by

reducing crop yields and productivity, in addition to causing premature death of livestock

and poultry.

In an effort to improve the water resilience of Barbados to the effects of climate change,

the Government of Barbados and the CCCCC secured a grant of US$27.6 million from the

Green Climate Fund in 2015. Combined, with the co-financing from the BWA, the total

project will invest over US$45.2M to improve the water resilience of Barbados over 5

years. To date, the project has installed PV systems at the Bowmanston pumping station

on the island, to be followed by installing additional PV systems at the Belle and Hampton

pumping stations, thus providing renewable energy power to support the distribution of

potable water to households and the surrounding distribution network, inclusive of farms

and hurricane shelters. At the Belle pumping station, a station that supports most of the

essential services, a natural gas micro-turbine will provide backup power on the possible

occurrence of Utility grid failure.

The energy globe award is presented annually, with award ceremonies held nationally and

internationally. Over 180 countries submit environmental projects for consideration.