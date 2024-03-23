Prison boss applauds plans to hire 20 new officers – but says more needed

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Superintendent of Prisons Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather has applauded the government’s decision to recruit 20 new officers to serve at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

However, he said he was hoping for a larger increase in manpower, ideally up to 30 officers, to ensure the prison’s safety and security.

“It is a step in the right direction, though I was promised 30. I am grateful for the 20 and try to utilise them in the best way possible. The ratio of the prison is currently 10-1, so 10 inmates to a single officer, so really and truly, the standard is 7-1. This will bring it down a little, but we need more, to be honest,” he told Observer.

Pennyfeather said that there is also a need for more male prison officers at HMP. Currently female officers make up around half the workforce, yet just two percent of the prison population are women.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Melford Nicholas said the decision to increase the prison officers is to ensure that the ratio of prisoners to security personnel is maintained at a desirable and higher standard, thereby reducing the chances of any untoward incidents and promoting a secure environment for both inmates and staff.

A prime issue at the institution has long been illegal contraband making its way inside.

“The challenges that the prison has been having could be as a result of administrative issues. There was a time when different people were placed at the head of security at the prison and yet there are still breaches. This is a concern for us that there continues to be breaches,” he said.

Nicholas reported that there has been a gradual decrease in the number of individuals incarcerated at HMP over the years.

This decline is largely due to the revision of policies and procedures within the correctional system, he said.

Nicholas also attributed this positive trend to an increase in job opportunities, specifically in the construction industry.

The government still plans to invest in improving the infrastructure at the country’s only correctional facility, he added.