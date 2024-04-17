Prep work now complete for Sex Offenders Register

By Latrishka Thomas

Antigua and Barbuda took a significant step towards enhancing public safety with the passage of the Sex Offenders Register Bill in November 2022. However, despite the anticipation, the register is yet to become operational.

Delays stemming from the January 2023 general election and other events are said to have stalled the preparatory work.

In an update, Attorney General Sir Steadroy Benjamin told Observer that the wheels are in motion.

“All of the workings, all of the preparatory work, has been done. Shortly I shall announce when the whole process begins,” he shared.

Sir Steadroy emphasised that the delay is due to the meticulous process required for establishing the register.

“Everything must be put in place,” he said. “We must remember that this is the first of its kind in these parts.

“Antigua is known to be the trendsetter in matters of this nature as far as legal innovation is concerned, so we want to make sure that when it’s established that all of the elements and mechanisms are in place to give effect to the terms of the law.”

The Bill aims to reduce incidents of sexual reoffending – and help maintain public safety – through the monitoring of convicted sex offenders and the sharing of such offenders’ information with participating jurisdictions within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

The Bill states that “a person may apply to the Commissioner of Police for confirmation of whether a named individual is a registered sex offender”.

The law also specifies that anyone seeking confirmation of a registered sex offender can do so, but could face penalties including a $10,000 fine or up to three years in prison for actions such as obtaining information under false pretences, misusing accessed information, or maliciously sharing information from the sex offenders register.