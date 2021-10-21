Post mortem for latest homicide victim to determine cause of death

The police are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine how the country’s latest homicide victim – Margaret Harris – died.

An inquest into her death was held on Wednesday, 19, October. The date for a postmortem examination is soon to be determined, police said.

The body of the 52-year-old Custom’s employee was found in the bushes off Wireless Road with multiple injuries on the morning of October 15.

The police are still appealing to the public for information to help solve her murder.

Meanwhile, the police say a postmortem examination conducted on 22-year-old Amaya Yearwood proved that she died as a result of injuries she sustained during a traffic accident on October, 3, 2021.

The report which was conducted on Wednesday.

Yearwood was traveling along the Friars Hill Road when she apparently lost control of the silver Toyota Mark-X motor car she was driving and ran off the road.

She was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913, or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).