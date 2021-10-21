29.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesBars and clubs still waiting to reopen
The Big Stories

Bars and clubs still waiting to reopen

0
0

Owners of bars and clubs are yet to receive the green light from government officials regarding reopening.

A meeting was supposed to be held with a Cabinet subcommittee last week to determine the way forward.

However, Information Minister Melford Nicholas indicated that the meeting has not been held as yet and a timeline for reopening these establishments has not been determined.

Nicholas did not mention a date for this meeting, but said that Cabinet intends to deal with this process as quickly as possible.

Among the few areas of concern for Cabinet is ensuring that only fully vaccinated can enter bars and clubs.

Therefore, Cabinet will require that only patrons with the new vaccination cards are allowed in these businesses.

Cabinet previously said that a hotline for reporting unvaccinated people entering bars, clubs and restaurants will be established.

Previous articlePost mortem for latest homicide victim to determine cause of death
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

2 × 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021