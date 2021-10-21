Bars and clubs still waiting to reopen

Owners of bars and clubs are yet to receive the green light from government officials regarding reopening.

A meeting was supposed to be held with a Cabinet subcommittee last week to determine the way forward.

However, Information Minister Melford Nicholas indicated that the meeting has not been held as yet and a timeline for reopening these establishments has not been determined.

Nicholas did not mention a date for this meeting, but said that Cabinet intends to deal with this process as quickly as possible.

Among the few areas of concern for Cabinet is ensuring that only fully vaccinated can enter bars and clubs.

Therefore, Cabinet will require that only patrons with the new vaccination cards are allowed in these businesses.

Cabinet previously said that a hotline for reporting unvaccinated people entering bars, clubs and restaurants will be established.