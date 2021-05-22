Popular promoter peaks in the top five with latest release

The new single is now available on music streaming platforms

by Carlena Knight

One local promoter is hoping to create a new frenzy with his latest release.

Humroy Wright –who is known more for his exciting fetes like Suns Out Buns Out — made his debut as a recording artiste last year under the stage name H Wright, and since then has been dropping an array of hits stemming from soca songs like ‘Bubble’ and ‘Thundah Whine’ and Afro beat samples like ‘Keep Fighting’ featuring Tian Winter.

Just this week, the Clare Hall Secondary School alumni added another song to his already colourful transcript entitled Wavy, an Afro-dancehall track produced by Jamie Campbell, mixed by TBG Music and mastered by Grenada’s Scratch Master.

“I wanted to add a different vibe and contribute to the music that’s being put out right now. I’m a huge fan of dancehall and Afrobeats, so I love when both genres are mixed. I wanted Wavy to make people feel good when they listened to it, and for it to reach a wide audience. But the main target is the ladies,” Wright said when asked about what influenced this song.

“People should feel happy, want to dance, free up themselves and get wavy when they hear this song.”

Wright added video director to his resume as well, as he co-directed the music video for the new single with Savant Media. It was released on Thursday night on YouTube.

Many would ask how would a promoter/basketball player know anything about putting out good music, but Wright revealed the love for music is something that runs through his veins, as several family members have made a name for themselves in this field.

“I come from a family that loves music,” he said.

“Two of whom have done exceptionally well within the industry. My uncle DJ Alley, who I was able to fly in to play for SOBO ’18; and my cousin of BlackSpyda Records who is one of the best musical engineers in Jamaica, producing for major artistes like Vybz Kartel, Bounty Killa, Beenie Man, Mavado, Spice, Shensea, Alkaline, Stefflon Don, Neyo, Sean Paul and even Aidonia.”

He mentioned that during his childhood he had been involved in music playing drums for his church and even performing at special events during his high school days.

Despite wearing many hats as an entrepreneur, artiste and promoter, the Jamaican born, Antiguan-raised influencer has no intention of slowing down.

“I want to continue working at this. It’s really a joy for me to hear a new beat and figure out what vibe I want from it, but like everything I do, I want to keep bringing out high quality music to Antigua, which will also be merged with my events in the near future,” he added.

He is encouraging others to ‘keep fighting for their goals and dreams’.

“They should believe in themselves and everything they do but be patient and don’t allow anyone to tell you want you can’t or can’t do,”.

He went on to thank Casa Palmadita, Oyanta’s Waffle House, Mario Winter, Cameron Kelsick and Dillon Belizaire for all their support. He also thanked Directed by: H Wright & Savant Media.

The new single ‘Wavy’ — written by Malaica Joseph, with vocals by KnowLabel — is now available on all music streaming platforms.